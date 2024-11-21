Thursday's Health Report: How hidden allergens in your home can make your fall allergies worse

BATON ROUGE — If your fall allergies are flaring up, hidden allergens in your home could be making your symptoms worse.

Experts say the first step to take is to stop any outdoor allergens from getting inside.

"So, it's definitely really important seasonally when patients are feeling miserable to make sure that the windows are closed. So, I would actually say in your cars, consider rolling up those windows, turning on and recycling the air – keeping your windows closed at home primarily because you might love the breeze and it's nice and chilly and wonderful, but the problem is pollens come in on the breeze," allergist Dr. Sandra Hong said.

Dust mites and mold are two of the main concerns in the home. Regular cleaning can help. You can also keep an eye on house plants since they can get moldy.

Pets may be another hidden allergen source. They can bring outdoor allergens inside on their fur.

Experts recommend keeping pets outside of your bedroom.

Things like scented candles and air fresheners can cause even more irritation if you are already experiencing allergy symptoms.

"So, it's really important to kind of know these triggers, recognize them and then make sure that you kind of decrease them to make yourself feel better," Dr. Hong said.

Nasal steroids and antihistamines can offer some relief if you are suffering, but, if your allergies continue to bother you, it might be time to see an allergist to consider other treatment options.