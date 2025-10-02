Latest Weather Blog
Thursday's Health Report: How chemotherapy can change your relationship with food
BATON ROUGE — Chemotherapy is an effective way to treat several types of cancer, but there are many potential side effects.
It can include a change in a patient's sense of taste.
The Garden of Hope was started to give survivors a chance to improve their relationship with food, counseling and cooking demonstrations.
“You can get outside, connect with nature, connect with your food as it's growing and it's a space where we don't just talk to our survivors about eating more produce, but we actually go out there and we let them pick it," Dietitian Dena Champion said.
Food-focused holidays like Thanksgiving can be stressful for patients with a sore mouth or changes in taste due to chemo.
Experts suggest setting boundaries on menus and comments before a gathering.
