Thursday PM Forecast: heat set to flex across Gulf Coast

Get ready for a summer-like stretch across the area as temperatures rise into the low to mid-90s over the next few days. After a recent spell of widespread afternoon showers and thunderstorms, things will settle down slightly into the weekend. Rain won’t disappear completely, but it will be more spotty to isolated, making room for plenty of heat and humidity.

A HEAT ADVISORY IS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TO 7 PM FRIDAY. Heat Index values or feels-like temperatures over 107 are expected. Hot temperatures and high humidity may cause heat illnesses. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors.

Tonight: After any remnant showers fall apart shortly after dusk, skies will go mostly clear. A still and sticky night is ahead with low temperatures stopping in the mid-70s.

Friday & The Weekend: Friday through Sunday will be even hotter, with highs hovering between 93 and 95 degrees. The heat index — what it actually feels like when you combine temperatures with humidity — will climb into the 104–108 range across much of the area. Although the area will be under a ridge of high pressure, it won’t be strong enough to completely shut down afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Spotty activity could bubble up each afternoon, but relative to recent days, rain coverage will be much lower, around 10-20%. Nights will be quiet and muggy with lows between 74—76.

Next Week: Looking ahead to next week, rain coverage will pick up again as the ridge shifts away, allowing a series of disturbances to move along the Gulf Coast from east to west. The action will likely lead to more locations getting afternoon heat relief. While highs will still get to the 90s, they will not stay there as long for those who get showers.

The Tropics: For the Gulf, Caribbean, and Atlantic, all is quiet. No tropical development is expected over the next seven days.

– Josh

