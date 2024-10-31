Thursday AM Forecast: Tracking Halloween storms and a warm start to November

The long awaited return of rain to SE Louisiana will have most reaching for ponchos to go with their Halloween costumes today. Download the Storm Station app HERE to get notifications when lightning or heavy rain is near your location.

Today & Tonight: Muggy, warm, and mostly cloudy conditions will kickoff the spooky holiday in the Capital Region. No need to grab a jacket this morning, but might want to keep raingear handy throughout the day today. A few sprinkles this morning will turn into scattered, on-and-off showers and thunderstorms Thursday afternoon. Temperatures ahead of the rain will warm into the middle 80s before cooling and stalling in the 70s through the evening and overnight hours. Clouds and isolated showers will remain into Friday morning as well.

Halloween Commutes - While the morning drive won't have many issues, the evening drive might be a different story. This is the first time the capital area has seen a decent dose of rain during a commute in quite some time. Keep in mind that roads can be slick after an extended dry streak as rainwater "mixes" with oils on the road.

Trick-Or-Treating - Umbrellas and ponchos will be a must for trick-or-treaters. Even if it's not raining when initially stepping outside, that could change at any point. Be on the lookout for lightning also. The Storm Station Weather App is a great tool to be alerted to nearby lightning. You can download the app HERE.

Up Next: Showers and thunderstorms will continue in a scattered fashion on Friday as a front stalls to the north of the Capital Region during the day. Friday night football games may run into a few lingering showers; however, conditions will begin to trend much drier into the weekend. Unfortunately, the warm and muggy conditions remain behind the rain. Expect mornings in the upper 60s and afternoons in the upper 80s with partly sunny skies over the weekend. Very similar conditions will persist into the first full week of November, many days continuing to flirt with near record highs.

The Tropics: A broad area of low pressure is likely to develop over the southwestern Caribbean Sea by the end of the week. Gradual development is possible thereafter, and a tropical depression could form over the weekend or early next week as the system drifts generally northward over the central or western Caribbean Sea.

- Emma Kate C.

