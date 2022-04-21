68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
Thursday AM Forecast: Heat and humidity are back

2 hours 27 minutes 34 seconds ago Thursday, April 21 2022 Apr 21, 2022 April 21, 2022 5:10 AM April 21, 2022 in Weather
Source: WBRZ Weather
By: Meteorologist Marisa Nuzzo

Humidity is making a comeback today! It’s not quite summertime humidity just yet, but you will notice a difference as you step outside.

Today & Tonight: Skies will be partly cloudy, and temperatures will be climbing well into the 80s today. If there is a chance for anyone to see 90 degrees… today is the day. Tonight, temperatures will be in the low 60s.

Up Next: Friday and Saturday will be near perfect repeat of Thursday. On Sunday, a few showers may bubble up in the evening. Monday morning, the next rainmaker will move in. Showers and storms will be around for most of the day on Monday, but the forecast is mostly clear again on Tuesday. Any leftover showers will clear by the end of the day Tuesday. Temperatures will trend a little cooler heading into the rest of the week.  Click here to see the 7-day forecast.  

Hour-by-hour weather tracking is available for your location on the WBRZ WX App on your Apple or Android device.

