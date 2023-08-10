Thursday AM Forecast: Excessive heat continues, rain possible at the beginning of next week

Triple digit high temperatures are possible all the way through the weekend. The atmosphere seems to moisten up quite a bit starting at the beginning of next week, so we could potentially finally start to get some of those cool down showers.

An ***EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING*** is in effect until 7pm Thursday for the entire WBRZ Viewing Area. Dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 120 expected. Extreme heat and humidity will significantly increase the potential for heat related illnesses, particularly for those working or participating in outdoor activities. Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.

Today & Tonight: Temperatures will climb into the triple digits once again with the high expected to be around 101 degrees. Skies will remain mostly sunny and feels like temperatures could climb to 114 - 120 degrees this afternoon and evening. Any cool down showers will be hard to come by and less than 10% of the viewing area will see any rainfall. Tonight, skies will be mostly clear with temperatures once again struggling to leave the 80’s.

Up Next: Triple digit high temperatures will continue to be the story for the rest of the week and weekend. Highs are expected to be at or above 100 degrees through Sunday. Feels like temperatures could be near 113 degrees each and every day. It will be hard to cool off at night with low temperatures staying in the upper 70’s and lower 80’s. Like I mentioned earlier, better moisture by the beginning of next week could lead to some relief from this hot pattern in the form of rain.







The Tropics: Tropical cyclone activity is not expected in the next 7 days.

--Balin

