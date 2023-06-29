Thursday AM Forecast: Dangerous Heat Continues Heading Into 4th of July Weekend

The Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through Friday

THE FORECAST

Today & Tomorrow: Today marks the seventh time in 2023 that an Excessive Heat Warning has been issued, and that breaks the 2022 issuance of five. The Excessive Heat Warnings have been extended through Friday, and potentially into the weekend, but the good news is a pattern change is coming as we move into Sunday/Monday time frame. As for today, a quick warm up is fully expected with the heat index surpassing 100 degrees by 9 AM, and rising as high as 117 degrees in the afternoon hours. Exercise extreme caution when spending extended time in the outdoors and remain hydrated. The record high temperature for Thursday is 100 degrees set back in 1914, and that record could be tied or even broken today. Conditions will remain dry today as there is very little opportunity for rain Thursday and Friday. The evening and overnight hours will be hot and humid with the heat index still hovering around 100 degrees late into the night, and with no possibility of rain in the overnight forecast, conditions will remain stagnate and miserable as mother nature will not be able to cool things down enough before daybreak and ushering in another day of scorching heat.

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles under any circumstances. Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency!

The Tropics: No development expected over the next seven day for the Gulf of Mexico, Caribbean or Atlantic Basin

