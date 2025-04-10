Thursday AM Forecast: Beautiful weather for a big festival weekend

The weather has been about as good as it gets for April standards. Good news, this pattern will continue, with great conditions lasting into the weekend.

Today & Tonight: Once again, we will have complete and total sunshine all day long, as an area of high pressure affects our weather. Temperatures are continuing to trend warmer, with highs in the lower 80s, but humidity will stay in check. Overall, another great day for any outdoor plans and activities, but keep that sunscreen on standby! A weak cool front tonight will bring a few passing clouds and perhaps a stray sprinkle while most are sleeping. Lows will be in the upper 50s.

Up Next: The previously mentioned cool front will put a halt on the warming trend. Highs will top out in the middle 70s on Friday, with lows back in the 40s Saturday morning. The weekend weather looks absolutely gorgeous for a busy festival-filled weekend. Sunshine will stick around all weekend long, with highs ranging from 75-80 degrees. If outside for an extended period of time, don't forget to wear that sunscreen! The overnight hours will be a bit chilly, with lows in the upper 40s. Moving into next week, temperatures will begin to climb once again. Some may even notice a touch of humidity. A slight chance of showers will be possible Tuesday, as another cool front moves through. Drier and slightly cooler air will filter in behind this front.

River Flooding: The National Weather Service has issued a RIVER FLOOD WARNING for the Mississippi River at Red River Landing from Thursday evening until May 4. Minor flooding is forecast to begin on Thursday night. Flood stage is at 48 feet. Moderate flooding is expected with a crest near 57 feet early on April 23. Around these levels, Angola farmland on the left bank begins taking on water. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks.

In addition, the Mississippi River gauge at Baton Rouge is projected to reach minor flood stage on Monday. Flood stage is at 35 feet. Major flood stage is expected early on April 23 with a crest near 40 feet. Although "major flooding" sounds daunting, the city of Baton Rouge will see no impacts due to levee protection. However, industrial activity and navigational traffic on the river side of the levee will see impacts.

The National Weather Service has also issued a RIVER FLOOD WATCH for the Atchafalaya River at Simmesport, Butte La Rose, and Morgan City until further notice:

• At Simmesport, flood stage of 40 feet may be reached by April 24. There will be flooding of areas inside the levees of the Atchafalaya Floodway and considerable flooding in the backwater storage area in Avoyelles Parish.

• At Butte La Rose, flood stage of 20 feet may be reached by April 25. Minor flooding of the nearby areas could occur.

• At Morgan City, flood stage of 6 feet may be reached by April 16. Moderate flooding at 7 feet is forecast by April 18. At 7 feet, buildings at the foot of Ann Street on the river side of the flood wall will flood as water overtops the Rio Oil Company dock. Buildings on the river side of the Berwick floodwall will flood. River traffic restrictions will be strictly enforced. In addition, backwater flooding could potentially impact portions of areas around Lake Palourde and Stephensville.

- Balin

