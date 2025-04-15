Three-year-old injured in shooting on North 26th Street

BATON ROUGE - A three-year-old was injured in a shooting on North 26th Street, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.

The shooting happened around 6:40 p.m. Neighbors on the scene said a car rolled up and started shooting at a group.

The condition of the injured child is not known at this time. The shooting is under investigation.