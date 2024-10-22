60°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three-vehicle crash on Highland Road blocks roadway, multiple BRPD officers responding

2 hours 38 minutes 1 second ago Tuesday, October 22 2024 Oct 22, 2024 October 22, 2024 9:01 PM October 22, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - A multi-vehicle crash blocked Highland Road on Tuesday night. 

At least 11 Baton Rouge Police vehicles, three fire trucks and an ambulance were at the crash site along Highland Road right before it turns into St. Ferdinand Street. 

Trending News

No information about injuries have been reported. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days