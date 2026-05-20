Missing Slidell woman likely in Airport Road area in Hammond, deputies say

HAMMOND — The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office says that a 30-year-old woman who walked away from a local rescue and recovery center is likely somewhere near Airport Road in Hammond.

According to the sheriff's office, Nicole Middleton, from Slidell, left the LynHaven Retreat property on Old Covington Highway on foot on May 12. She is not believed to have any identification or personal belongings, including a cellphone, with her.

Middleton has brown eyes and brown hair and receives treatment for a mental illness. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt and blue jeans with sandals.

Most tips received have consistently placed her in the Airport Road area.

The sheriff's office is asking anyone traveling through that area to be extra vigilant and call in any possible sightings to detectives working the case.

With inclement weather predicted over the next few days, the sheriff's office says all tips need to be acted on quickly. Calling them in directly is the best way to ensure that happens.

Anyone with information on Middleton’s whereabouts is urged to contact officials at 985-771-1161.