Three-vehicle crash along Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road injures 3

CENTRAL - Police officers in Central worked a three-vehicle crash that left three people with injuries Sunday evening.

The Central Police Department said that one vehicle pulled out into the path of another along Greenwell Springs Port Hudson Road near Deer Creek Road around 6:45 p.m.

Three people went to hospitals as a precaution but there were no major injuries, officials said.

The roadway was blocked but opened back up around 8 p.m.