Three tornadoes responsible for damage in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday

A National Weather Service survey team confirmed three tornadoes occurred in Tangipahoa Parish early Monday morning. A band of mini-supercell (rotating) thunderstorms in a tropical air mass moved through the region between 3 and 6 a.m. CDT. The following data is preliminary; further updates may be needed pending additional analysis.

Tickfaw, LA: EF-1 Tornado

• Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph

• Path Length: 7.32 miles

• Maximum Path Width: 75 yards

• Start: 3:59 a.m. CDT, 2 miles NE of Hammond

• End: 4:14 a.m. CDT, 3 miles E of Independence

This tornado touched down near the Hammond Northshore Regional Airport just before 4 a.m., snapping large branches. The tornado continued northwest across Highways 443 and 1064 where it continued to snap small branches. The twister was nearing peak intensity while approaching the intersection of Faller Road and Tycer Lane around 4:06 a.m.. There, a house lost an awning and parts of its roof. Additional tree damage was noted throughout the rest of its lifetime. The tornado began weakening while making its way north-northwest across the Tangipahoa River before lifting shortly before Highway 40 near Independence.

Loranger, LA: EF-0 Tornado

• Estimated Peak Wind: 70 mph

• Path Length: 2.60 miles

• Maximum Path Width: 50 yards

• Start: 4:57 a.m. CDT, 4 miles N of Robert

• End: 5:04 a.m. CDT, 7 miles N of Robert

This brief EF-0 tornado touched down just north of Highway 445 on Bailey Loop Road, snapping off patches of large branches. The tornado continued north into forested areas before arriving at Bradford Lane at 5:04 a.m.. There, more tree damage was caused before the tornado lifted along Highway 40.

South Robert, LA: EF-1 Tornado

• Estimated Peak Wind: 90 mph

• Path Length: 3.42 miles

• Maximum Path Width: 100 yards

• Start: 5:11 a.m. CDT, 6 miles SSE of Robert

• End: 5:21 a.m. CDT, 4 miles SE of Robert

The third tornado touched down along Traino Road, where a few small limbs were snapped. The twister quickly gained strength thereafter as it moved toward Highway 22, reaching peak intensity along Highway 20 just east of the Fairhope Subdivision. The tornado maintained this intensity with 90 mph winds as it moved toward Crown Drive, producing more tree damage and inflicting partial roof damage to a manufactured home. The tornado then continued northeast before lifting just southwest of Jasper Lane, to the south of Robert, LA.