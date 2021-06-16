Three teens charged in Baton Rouge gunfight that killed 16-year-old

Jesse Harris

BATON ROUGE - Three people are facing criminal charges after a teenager was shot to death during a gun battle outside an apartment complex last month.

Jesse Harris, 18, and two juvenile suspects, ages 15 and 16, were arrested in the May 23 shooting. The other suspects were booked into juvenile jail and were not identified due to their age.

A report from the Baton Rouge Police Department said police found the teen sitting in a black Honda Accord on Sharp Lane, severely wounded from a gunshot. The victim, 16-year-old Joseph Antoine, died in the hospital several days later.

Police were able to identify Harris as a suspect after combing through video surveillance and speaking with eyewitnesses.

Investigators learned the gunfire erupted after the black Honda passed by a crowd, and a passenger in the rear of the car fired shots at those people. Police said Harris and another person in the crowd fired at the vehicle when it drove past them again.

Harris was arrested on a charge of second-degree murder. The 16-year-old suspect is facing nine counts of attempted second-degree murder, and the 15-year-old is charged with second-degree murder.