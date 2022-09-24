Three stolen dirt bikes found, three still missing from Denham Springs home

DENHAM SPRINGS – A Denham Springs family recently had to cut their summer vacation short. While enjoying Destin, Florida they got an upsetting phone call from a neighbor.

“He was saying our shop was kicked in,” said Cameron Reed. “It was a mess.”

The family of four returned to their home off Brown Road to find the door of their shed broken and six prized dirt bikes stolen.

“A lot of good wins on that bike, and it hurts for them to take that,” said Stephen Reed, Cameron’s dad.

In total, the bikes are worth upwards of $30,000. Livingston Parish Sheriff’s deputies were able to collect finger print evidence and have a person of interest. But they haven't been able to track them down. Deputies also believe more than one person is involved.

“We know who did it,” said Cameron. “We have search warrants in the process, but we really can't do anything without tips from the community.”

Law enforcement has been able to track down three of the six bikes, though, returning them to the Reed family. One was found in the woods, two others in Scotlandville. While half-relieved, Cameron says the bikes weren't in the condition they were taken in.

“They blew up one. They put regular pump gas in it,” said Cameron.

Others were stripped of numbers, graphics and sponsor stickers, as well as spray-painted.

“They like to tear them up pretty good for us,” Stephen added.

The family is devastated that thieves were able to get their hands on their pride and joy.

“It’s kind of like my life just taken away” said Cameron. “I've been riding since I was three. I have never not had a dirt bike.”

The Reed family is offering a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to the three remaining dirt bikes still missing.