Three shot on West Roosevelt Street, injuries considered non-life threatening
BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot on West Roosevelt Street Wednesday afternoon, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department.
Police say officers responded to a call at around 1:22 p.m. Two men and one woman were transferred to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
There are no suspects or motive at this time. This incident is under investigation.
