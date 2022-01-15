39°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three people shot outside convenience store on Weller Avenue Friday night

1 hour 25 minutes 21 seconds ago Saturday, January 15 2022 Jan 15, 2022 January 15, 2022 9:03 PM January 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot while leaving a convenience store on Weller Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Friday. 

Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at Weller Food Store. All victims are in stable condition. Officers have not identified a motive or suspect. 

Trending News

No more information was immediately available. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days