Three people shot outside convenience store on Weller Avenue Friday night
BATON ROUGE - Three people were shot while leaving a convenience store on Weller Avenue around 8:45 p.m. Friday.
Baton Rouge Police Department said the shooting happened at Weller Food Store. All victims are in stable condition. Officers have not identified a motive or suspect.
No more information was immediately available.
