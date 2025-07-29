Three people, including 14-year-old, arrested and tied to string to car burglaries in Port Allen

PORT ALLEN - Three people, including a 14-year-old, face charges connected to over a dozen car burglaries in Port Allen.

West Baton Rouge Sheriff deputies booked Jeremiah Turner, 18, Donovan Hayes Jr., 23, both of Baton Rouge, and a 14-year-old juvenile for several counts of aggravated burglary tied to a string of 14 car burglaries at two hotels in Port Allen.

"I don't know how long they had been there prior to our arrival. I do know that it was two different hotels, it was 12 at one and a neighboring hotel there was two vehicle burglaries that occurred there," Sergeant Landon Groger said.

Sergeant Landon Groger with the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office says they initially found the juvenile at the scene before engaging in a car chase with the two adults.

The vehicle was reported stolen out of Jefferson Parish.

"The vehicle went into the city limits of Port Allen and ultimately by the Port of Baton Rouge and then that's where they crashed out or their vehicle became disabled along a railroad track," Groger said.

The passenger was taken into police custody, but Groger says the driver proceeded to take off on foot.

"We did receive a call back a short period of time afterwards and we were able to take into custody the additional occupant, who we identified as the driver," he said.

The suspects busted the windows out of the vehicles to gain entry, Groger says they stole valuable items out of the vehicles, including two firearms.

"Highly don't recommend leaving any kind of weapons or guns inside of a vehicle, always bring them with you. Secure them into your home or wherever you stay for that particular night," Groger said.

Nearby resident Jason Fowler says this situation will make him use extra precaution when parking his car.

"Shucks, well now I am. That's why I always lock my car and don't have valuables in there. If you do get in there or whatever, you ain't going to find nothing or whatever in my car," he said.

As of Tuesday night, all three suspects remain in custody.

Sergeant Groger says all 14 cases remain under investigation.