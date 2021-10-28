59°
Three people ejected from car in Baker crash; one airlifted

3 hours 20 minutes 15 seconds ago Thursday, October 28 2021 Oct 28, 2021 October 28, 2021 8:20 PM October 28, 2021 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER - One person was airlifted to the hospital and two others were transported in serious condition after being ejected from a car in a single-vehicle crash Thursday evening.

Baker Police confirmed three people were injured in a crash on Main Street and Ben Williams Lane around 7:25 p.m.

Traffic on Main Street has been at a complete stop for several hours but has lessened since the crash.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

