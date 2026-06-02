74°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

President Trump congratulates Walker High School JROTC for winning three national competitions

3 hours 25 minutes 40 seconds ago Tuesday, June 02 2026 Jun 2, 2026 June 02, 2026 5:19 PM June 02, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — The Walker High School Marine Corps JROTC Raider team has received an official congratulatory letter from President Donald Trump after winning three national titles.

The students won the All-Service Raider Nationals, the Army Raider National Challenge and the Marine Corps Raider Nationals during the 2025-2026 competitive season.

To congratulate them, Trump sent an official White House letter recognizing the students for their leadership, determination, character and achievements.

"What makes this story unique is that these students come from a public school in rural Livingston Parish, Louisiana, yet have built one of the most successful Raider programs in the country," retired U.S. Air Force First Sergeant Joshua Gillich said. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days