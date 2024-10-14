Three men arrested for attempted murder after stabbing at Amelia home

AMELIA — Three men accused of attempted murder were arrested over the weekend after deputies responded to a fight in Amelia.

Miguel Chub-Sub, 35, Rolando Chub-Sub, 23, and German Chub-Sub, 32, were all arrested early Saturday morning for attempted second-degree murder.

On Friday, St. Mary Parish deputies were called to a Martin Lane home about a fight involving multiple people with guns and knives. When deputies arrived, they learned that the three men had attacked a man. The victim was later brought to the hospital with stab wounds, deputies said.

The three accused attackers were booked into the St. Mary Parish Law Enforcement Center. Bail has not been set and the incident remains under investigation, deputies said.