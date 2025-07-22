96°
Three alleged gang members arrested after police find drugs, guns during traffic stop in Hammond
HAMMOND — Three alleged gang members were arrested by Hammond Police after a traffic stop.
Police stopped a car with the three men inside on July 15. Brennon Thompson, 18, was a passenger in the car and had several outstanding felony warrants. The car's other occupants, Dejon Warner, 24, and Jacorey Brumfield, 23, were on parole for weapons charges.
After a search of the car, police found a handgun, an assault rifle pistol and two bags containing suspected marijuana.
Police then arrested the three men, who were all identified as members of Hammond gang “Most Turnt Youngins." Police said the trio were booked into the Hammond City Jail.
