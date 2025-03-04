Three LSU women's basketball stars named to All-SEC First Team

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - LSU women's basketball stars Flau’Jae Johnson, Aneesah Morrow and Mikaylah Williams were named to the 2025 All-SEC First Team. Morrow was also named to the SEC All-Defensive team.

The Tigers are the only team with multiple First Team All-SEC players and this is the first time in program history that LSU has three First Team All-SEC honorees in the same season.

The three Tigers have combined to average 54.6 points per game throughout the season, with Morrow scoring 18.2 points per game, Johnson averaging 18.9 points per game and Williams contributing 17.5 points per game.