Three little bears run from the law

November 22, 2017
TAHOE CITY, Calf.- A deputy from the Placer County Sheriff's Office was patrolling the Lighthouse Center when he encountered three little bears.

The video was taken in Tahoe City, California. Once Deputy Nevins pulls up, the bears immediately flee. It looks like one of the bears was trying to get into a trash can.

The deputy can be heard saying he, "Got a couple of fleeing felons."

