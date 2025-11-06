77°
Three injured in West Baton Rouge Parish crash

1 hour 44 minutes 21 seconds ago Thursday, November 06 2025 Nov 6, 2025 November 06, 2025 1:45 PM November 06, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

PORT ALLEN - Three people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash along Lobdell Highway in West Baton Rouge Parish on Thursday. 

Law enforcement said the wreck happened along North Lobdell near Rosedale Road. The West Baton Rouge Fire Department said that two people were stuck and had to be extricated. 

As of 1:40 p.m., the crash was cleared. The cause has not been released. 

