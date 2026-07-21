91°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Coroner: 19-year-old fatally shot in front of Baker convenience store along Groom Road

2 hours 24 minutes 44 seconds ago Tuesday, July 21 2026 Jul 21, 2026 July 21, 2026 8:14 AM July 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BAKER — A 19-year-old died in a shooting outside a convenience store along Groom Road in Baker.

Dillon Murray was fatally shot late Thursday night in front of the Buffalo Food Mart, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Tuesday. 

The Baker Police Department is still investigating Murray's killing. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days