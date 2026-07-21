91°
Latest Weather Blog
Coroner: 19-year-old fatally shot in front of Baker convenience store along Groom Road
BAKER — A 19-year-old died in a shooting outside a convenience store along Groom Road in Baker.
Dillon Murray was fatally shot late Thursday night in front of the Buffalo Food Mart, the East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner's Office said Tuesday.
The Baker Police Department is still investigating Murray's killing.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Coroner: 19-year-old fatally shot in front of Baker convenience store along Groom...
-
Baker Police: 1 dead in shooting outside convenience store along Groom Road
-
2une In Previews: Family Care and Health Expo offering free health services...
-
Judge says Paramount and Warner must halt merger for at least two...
-
Baton Rouge up for USA Today's top 10 college sports towns; see...