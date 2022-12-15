56°
Three helicopter passengers stranded on raft after crash into Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana coastline

36 minutes 24 seconds ago Thursday, December 15 2022 Dec 15, 2022 December 15, 2022 10:25 AM December 15, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Sarah Lawrence

TERREBONNE BAY - Three people were reportedly stranded on a life raft off the Louisiana coast after a helicopter crashed into the Gulf of Mexico. 

According to the United States Coast Guard, the helicopter crashed about 30 miles off Terrebonne Bay, leaving three of its passengers adrift on a raft. 

The Coast Guard said all passengers were accounted for, but could not report on their possible injuries. As of 10:25 a.m., recovery efforts were still in progress.

This is a developing story.

