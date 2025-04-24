Three Democrats vying for vacant District 67 House seat

BATON ROUGE — Early voting has started for the May 3 election and a seat in the legislature is on the ballot for Baton Rouge voters.

District 67 is home to more than 40,000 residents, and three Democrats are vying to fill the State Representative seat that was left vacant by Larry Selders after he won Cleo Fields' former senate seat.

The three candidates are Terry Landry Jr., Sonny Marchbanks and Malcolm Myer, all Democrats.

Landry said his experience as an attorney and advocacy work makes him a great choice for the job as state representative. He said that, if elected, his work for change will not stop.

“I have worked in the criminal justice committee fighting for our children. Fighting against 17-year-olds being considered as adults,” Landry said.

Marchbanks is a construction project manager. He said he relates to the working class and knows of the everyday problems people in the district faces. He said he wants to focus politics on the everyday issues.

“We’ve become far too distracted with these little political issues that don’t mean anything to people who get up and go to work every morning, and I wanted to talk about that,” Marchbanks said.

Marchbanks said he's the first in his family to go to college and if elected, he would like to prioritize education.

Myer said he’s a longtime public servant with more than 30 years in government and public sector. He said he his experience has prepared him to be a leader.

“I’ve worked for politicians. I worked for elected officials, I worked for state agencies, and I worked in the private sector. I’m going to continue to do the things that are important for this community in all those capacities I’ve always given back,” Myer said.

Myer said if elected, he wants to prioritize education and also small businesses.

“Small businesses are the backbone of success to not just our community but overall,” Myer said.

The last day of early voting is April 26.

