Three arrested in violent Tangipahoa Parish mugging

ROBERT, La. - Three people were arrested in Tangipahoa Parish for a violent robbery that left one man fighting for his life.

The Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office reports 31-year-old Raymond Garner, 36-year-old Terrance Nelson and 18-year-old Kyle Ricker were booked Tuesday night.

Deputies say the three individuals arrived at the home of George "Bull" Milton on January 22nd, pretending to be interested in buying property from him. Milton was held at gunpoint, beaten and robbed before being shot four times and left for dead.

The victim made contact with a neighbor who helped him to safety in below freezing temperatures. Multiple surgeries were needed to save Milton's life. He is currently listed in stable condition.

All three individuals were charged with attempted first degree murder, aggravated burglary and armed robbery.

Ricker was also charged with assault by drive-by shooting, for a retaliatory shooting on December 6 in Pumpkin Center. Deputies said Ricker shot up a home on Tuttle Road as a response to a shooting that injured his cousin. The residence was occupied by multiple people, including an infant child, at the time of the event.