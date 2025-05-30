79°
Three arrested in Tangipahoa Parish for separate child pornography cases
AMITE - Three people were arrested in separate child pornography cases, the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office said.
Jimmy Dale Pierce, 47, of Kentwood, was booked on 24 counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 on May 19;
David Bonfiglio Jr., 27, of Tickfaw, was booked on three counts of pornography involving juveniles under 13 on May 21. Bonfiglio worked a parish maintenance job, deputies said.
Logan Andrews, 20, of Ponchatoula, was booked on two counts of pornography involving juveniles on May 28.
