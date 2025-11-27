63°
Three arrested in Livingston Parish, accused of attempted human trafficking of a minor

By: WBRZ Staff

LIVINGSTON - Deputies in Livingston Parish arrested three men accused of attempting to sexually exploit a minor. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said 56-year-old Leonard Bart Crawford of Denham Springs, 38-year-old Brett Bergeron of Albany and 43-year-old Shane Glaser from Gonzales were all booked with attempted human trafficking of a minor. 

“This investigation yielded three people seeking to sexually exploit underage children in Livingston Parish. Thanks to our ongoing efforts & the sharing of investigative information between offices - these efforts were unsuccessful," Sheriff Jason Ard said. 

No additional details about the crime were immediately available. 

