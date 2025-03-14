Three arrested in Grambling University 'firearm-related incident' where no injuries were reported

GRAMBLING — The Grambling State University Police Department has arrested three people involved in an "isolated firearms-related incident on campus."

Norris Kelly and Jyquarrius Brown were arrested late Wednesday evening and Travonte Spears was taken into custody Thursday afternoon.

Officials said the incident happened near Bethune Hall and resulted in a lockdown in the area until 4:04 p.m. No injuries were reported.