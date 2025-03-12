Three wanted after Grambling police responds to 'firearm-related incident', no injuries reported

GRAMBLING - Grambling State University police responded to an isolated firearm-related incident Wednesday and three men are wanted, according to the university.

Officials said the incident took place near Bethune Hall and resulted in a lockdown in the area until 4:04 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Travonte Spears, Norris Kelly and J'Quarrius Brown were identified as suspects and have arrest warrants issued for them.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the GSUPD at (318) 274-2222 or their nearest local law enforcement agency. These individuals are considered armed and dangerous.