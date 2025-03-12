64°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Three wanted after Grambling police responds to 'firearm-related incident', no injuries reported

1 hour 36 seconds ago Wednesday, March 12 2025 Mar 12, 2025 March 12, 2025 10:55 PM March 12, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GRAMBLING - Grambling State University police responded to an isolated firearm-related incident Wednesday and three men are wanted, according to the university.

Officials said the incident took place near Bethune Hall and resulted in a lockdown in the area until 4:04 p.m. No injuries were reported.

Travonte Spears, Norris Kelly and J'Quarrius Brown were identified as suspects and have arrest warrants issued for them.

Trending News

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact the GSUPD at (318) 274-2222 or their nearest local law enforcement agency. These individuals are considered armed and dangerous.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days