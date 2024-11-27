Three arrested for involvement in shooting that injured one at Zachary restaurant

BATON ROUGE - Three people were arrested for their involvement in a shooting that took place Sunday, according to the Zachary Police Department.

Demonte Joseph, 18, Dalandrick Jarvis, 18, and Daylin Woods, 17, were all booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. Joseph was booked for aggravated assault with a firearm, illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and attempted second degree murder, while Jarvis and Woods were booked for principal to aggravated assault with a firearm, principal to illegal use of weapons or dangerous instrumentalities and principal to attempted second degree murder.

The shooting took place at the Cajun Catch Restaurant in Zachary, according to ZPD.

Police initially told WBRZ that officers were called to a shooting at a business in the town. While officers were on the way, another call came in that a shooting victim had been dropped off at the Willow Creek Apartments. The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Joseph was given a $200,000 bond, while Jarvis and Woods have a $100,000 bond.