Three arrested following shooting on Airline Highway and altercation in nearby store

18-year-old Cory Guillory (left), 19-year-old Chris Nicholas (middle), and 18-year-old Jaheim Miller (right) have been arrested in connection with a Thursday, August 13 shooting on Airline Highway.

GONZALES - Ascension authorities have arrested three men for their alleged involvement in a shootout on Airline Highway, Thursday.

The Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office said people in two different vehicles began shooting at one another.

As deputies tried to apprehend the gunman in one of the vehicles, he fled on foot into a nearby office supply store, leaving two additional suspects in the vehicle.

They tried to run as well, but were quickly caught and arrested. The gunman who ran into the nearby store was also apprehended.

These three men have been identified as 19-year-old Chris Nicholas, 18-year-old Jaheim Miller, and 18-year-old Cory Guillory.

All three have been charged with assault with a firearm, resisting arrest, illegal use of weapons, and disturbing the peace.

Based on arrest information obtained by WBRZ, Chris Nicholas was the driver during the shooting and Miller was wanted for previous crimes.

Police are currently working the investigation to locate a fourth suspect who fled the scene in what is assumed to be a silver Camaro.

Anyone with information on this case is urged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff's Office at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to an anonymous tip line from any cellular device, or Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP(7868).