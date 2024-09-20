Thousands of parents receive texts assuring students' safety after widespread threat

BATON ROUGE - Parents in and around the capital area were sent emails and texts Friday morning alerting them of a post circulating on social media threatening several schools.

St. Joseph's, Denham Springs High School, and Our Lady of Mercy, just to name a few, contacted parents about the reported threat. Some schools such as St. Aloysius were not listed in the threat but were in communication with local law enforcement.

At this time, no credible threat at any of the schools has been identified. No students were harmed and no schedules were majorly disrupted.

Louisiana State Police said they are continuously monitoring incidents nationwide involving threats of violence made against schools. However, the agency said it is not aware of any credible threats to schools within the state.

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard said these alleged threats were not tied to the arrest of a 13-year-old, who was taken into custody overnight for terrorizing.