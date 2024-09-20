Deputies arrest 13-year-old for sharing potentially-threatening image

WATSON - A teenager was arrested for terrorizing after they shared a picture of a man holding a weapon in front of a building with a caption that stated harm to Live Oak High School.

Deputies with the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said an agent with the FBI obtained an address for the user who posted the picture on threatening the school. According to Sheriff Jason Ard, the post showed a male juvenile holding a weapon in front of a door, with a caption stating potential harm to Live Oak High School.

"An agent with the FBI was able to obtain an address for the user who shared about our local schools via Snapchat," Sheriff Ard said, adding that the address was registered to a Denham Springs family.

Contact was made with the juvenile early Friday morning. The juvenile, a 13-year-old, was arrested for terrorizing and is being held in Florida Parishes Detention Center. The arrest was made before the start of school and no students were in danger.

Deputies said the teenager was not the person shown in the image - the image was obtained on social media and captioned with a threat specific to LOHS.

"Let it be known that these posts/comments are taken very seriously. We have a ZERO TOLERANCE policy when it comes to our children’s safety. We are watching. Our local law enforcement partners are watching - including the FBI. Parents, you really need to talk to your children about what they are posting. AGAIN, WE HAVE A ZERO TOLERANCE POLICY IN PLACE," Sheriff Ard said.

On Wednesday, in a separate incident, a student was arrested for bringing a gun to Live Oak Junior High.