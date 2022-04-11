70°
Thousands lose power amid heat advisory Friday evening
BATON ROUGE - Power has been restored in much of East Baton Rouge after an outage left thousands exposed to the heat Friday evening.
According to Entergy, more than 3,300 households were left without power as of 6 p.m. Friday. A majority of the outages were reported along Corporate Boulevard and its surrounding neighborhoods.
Power has since been restored.
The outage came in the midst of a heat advisory which will remain in effect through the weekend.
*HEAT ADVISORY* for the shaded area. Keep an eye on kids, pets, the elderly and check the backseat! #WBRZwx pic.twitter.com/SzI2PrOM64— WBRZ Weather (@WBRZweather) July 20, 2018
Entergy was unable to say what caused the outage at the time of this post.
