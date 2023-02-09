68°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Thousands impacted by power outages in Ascension Parish, Entergy says

1 hour 25 minutes 2 seconds ago Thursday, February 09 2023 Feb 9, 2023 February 09, 2023 12:13 PM February 09, 2023 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

PRAIRIEVILLE - Several thousand people are without electricity in Ascension Parish amid reports of wide-reaching outages in the area Thursday afternoon. 

The problems started around noon and were largely reported in Prairieville. Entergy said more than 4,500 customers were without electricity. 

It wasn't immediately clear what caused the outages.

Trending News

Initial estimates from Entergy suggested power would be restored by 1:30 p.m.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days