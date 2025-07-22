Thomason Foundation donates $250,000 to BRCC for construction, nursing scholarships

BATON ROUGE — The Allen and Jeannette Guillory Thomason Foundation has donated $250,000 to Baton Rouge Community College to create scholarships for construction and nursing students.

BRCC said the Allen and Jeannette Guillory Thomason Foundation Endowed Scholarship in Construction Crafts will be granted to full-time BRCC students in 4- or 5-star construction craft fields within the Construction Management Department at the school.

The Foundation Endowed Scholarship in Nursing and Allied Health will support full-time students in nursing and allied health programs.



"To be eligible for the scholarships, students must have completed 24 or more credit hours, maintained a 2.0 grade-point average or higher, and be able to demonstrate financial need," BRCC said Monday.

Jeannette Guillory Thomason, a Louisiana native who hails from Erwinville and now resides in Watson, presented the funds to BRCC Chancellor Willie E. Smith Sr. on Tuesday, July 15, at the Governors Building on BRCC’s Mid City Campus.

The foundation honors her late husband, Herbert “Allen” Thomason, an entrepreneur and U.S. Army Korean War veteran.

“These scholarships have profound meaning to me since neither my late husband nor myself were able to attend college when we were younger,” Jeannette Thomason said. “I hope that by establishing these scholarships, I am able to honor my late husband and the life and many businesses we built together, and that these scholarships can make an outstanding impact in society by creating future leaders in our communities.”

For more information or to apply for the scholarships, students should visit the BRCC Foundation’s web page here.