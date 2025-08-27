'This level of service isn't up to our standards:' Entergy responds to 2 On Your Side reports

PRAIRIEVILLE - An area along Bluff Road in Prairieville continues to experience power outages and frustration is at a boiling point. It's been the focus of 2 On Your Side reports recently.

Monday evening, Fountain Hill resident Jamie Laguttuta reported that the electricity went off at 8:21 p.m. and didn't come back on until 11:20 p.m. There was no weather in the area.

"I just wanted to let you know that our power went out, again, for no reason," Lagattuta said in an email to Brittany Weiss.

Several of Lagattuta's neighbors reached out to 2 On Your Side about the power outage as well.

The outages have been happening consistently for several years. Another neighbor commented they've "experienced over 47 outages in the area since 2020, many of which were not weather related."

So far this school year, the power has gone out in the affected neighborhoods along Bluff Road twice.

In response, Entergy called property owners in that area Tuesday evening with the following message:

"Our teams are aware of the issues impacting customers in your area, and we understand this level of service isn't up to our standards. Crews are working on solutions, including a project to improve reliability along the power line corridor from Old Perkins to Bluff Road and increased vegetation work. We commit to keeping you informed on our timeline for executing this work once required permits to proceed are received. Thank you for your patience as we work to improve your electric reliability."

Entergy is waiting on permits from DOTD to move underground equipment above ground. Their goal is to begin work within a month and estimate it will take one month to complete.