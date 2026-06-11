Third suspect connection to November burglary arrested by Franklin Police

FRANKLIN — A third person connected to the November 2025 burglary of a Franklin home has been arrested by police.

Kelly Wiggins, 44, is one of three people wanted in connection with the Nov. 12 burglary of a home, during which the alleged thieves took more than $25,000 worth of items.

Earlier this month, 48-year-old Justin Adams and 49-year-old Curtis Richard, both from Morgan City, were arrested on Thursday on simple burglary and illegal possession of stolen property over $25,000 charges.

Wiggins was arrested Wedensday and booked on principal to simple burglary of an inhabited dwelling and principal to illegal possession of stolen things over $25,000 charges.