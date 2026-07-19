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Two killed in Hammond motorcycle crash on West Thomas Street at the Chanell Shopping Center
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HAMMOND — Two people were killed in a motorcycle crash on West Thomas Street at the Chanell Shopping Center on Saturday.
According to the Hammond Police Department, the crash occurred at approximately 6:45 p.m. when the motorcycle attempted to improperly pass a vehicle in the intersection before striking it at a high rate of speed.
Both riders were ejected from the motorcycle and landed off the roadway, with the motorcycle coming to rest in a grassy area several feet away.
Both the driver and passenger were declared dead at the scene. The driver of the struck vehicle was not injured.
Police say impairment is not suspected as a contributing factor.
The identities of the two riders have not been released at this time.
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