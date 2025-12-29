45°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
BRPD: Second arrest made in murder of Southern student at Cadence apartments

Monday, December 29 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Nathan Messina

BATON ROUGE — The Baton Rouge Police Department said Monday that it made a second arrest in connection with the murder of a Southern University student at the Cadence apartment complex.

Police arrested Quen'Braylon Dunn, 21, for his alleged role in the murder of 21-year-old Donovan Pugh. BRPD said Pugh, a criminal justice major at Southern, was killed in a home invasion at the Cadence at Southern University apartment complex on Dec. 3.

BRPD believes Dunn and 20-year-old Zion Buck, who was arrested by U.S. Marshals on Dec. 17, were trying to rob drugs from Pugh. 

Dunn was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison on charges of first-degree murder, home invasion and armed robbery.

