Third suspect arrested in capital area catalytic converter theft ring

BATON ROUGE - A third suspect is in custody in connection with an ongoing catalytic converter theft ring in the Capital Area.

Baton Rouge Police arrested 42-year-old Gregory Glynn Smith for the theft of two converters from Mo's Auto on Airline Highway in July of 2021. Investigations into his text conversations reveal he was in communication with Matthew Gibson saying he "just got two fresh converters." Pictures matching the equipment stolen from the two vehicles were included in the conversation.

Gibson and his wife Brooke were arrested at their home on Feb. 3 in possession of 101 stolen catalytic converters. They were also found in possession of various narcotics including heroin, LSD, and methamphetamines.

Smith freely admitted to stealing the devices and hiring other people to do jobs for him. According to arrest documents Smith said "he will continue stealing converters and will not stop stealing converters because they are so lucrative."

In December of 2021, the WBRZ Investigative Unit did an in-depth looking into the growing problem. Repair shop owners say thieves can pocket up to $300 on each converter they sell. The costs to replace stolen converters can range between $2,000 to $3,000.