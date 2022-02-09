Latest Weather Blog
Third suspect arrested in capital area catalytic converter theft ring
BATON ROUGE - A third suspect is in custody in connection with an ongoing catalytic converter theft ring in the Capital Area.
Baton Rouge Police arrested 42-year-old Gregory Glynn Smith for the theft of two converters from Mo's Auto on Airline Highway in July of 2021. Investigations into his text conversations reveal he was in communication with Matthew Gibson saying he "just got two fresh converters." Pictures matching the equipment stolen from the two vehicles were included in the conversation.
Gibson and his wife Brooke were arrested at their home on Feb. 3 in possession of 101 stolen catalytic converters. They were also found in possession of various narcotics including heroin, LSD, and methamphetamines.
Smith freely admitted to stealing the devices and hiring other people to do jobs for him. According to arrest documents Smith said "he will continue stealing converters and will not stop stealing converters because they are so lucrative."
Trending News
In December of 2021, the WBRZ Investigative Unit did an in-depth looking into the growing problem. Repair shop owners say thieves can pocket up to $300 on each converter they sell. The costs to replace stolen converters can range between $2,000 to $3,000.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Ahead of his Super Bowl debut, Burrow's parents talk football, fashion, Louisiana...
-
New Infrastructure project, Move 2046 set to curve traffic in Baton Rouge
-
Cynthia Perkins' attorney wants high-profile sex crimes trial moved out of Livingston...
-
Saints announce Dennis Allen as new head coach
-
Text messages show communication between governor's staffers and prosecutors in Ronald Greene...