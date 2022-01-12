61°
Latest Weather Blog
Catalytic converter thieves target maintenance trucks at Baton Rouge Water Company offices
BATON ROUGE - Burglars targeted several trucks outside Baton Rouge Water Company's operations center Tuesday night, the latest in a rash of catalytic converters heists in the capital area.
The Baton Rouge Police Department said the theft was first discovered around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday.
The parts were stolen from five trucks parked at the company's offices on Souter Street. The water company said the trucks targeted were maintenance vehicles used to carry out a variety of services.
As of Wednesday afternoon, services have not been affected as a result.
The company said surveillance video showed more than one thief. The crime remains under investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
BRFD stresses importance of Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month while fighting blaze on...
-
BRFD responds to grocery store fire on Plank Road Wednesday morning
-
EBR teachers plan sick-out Wednesday over 'rampant' COVID cases in schools
-
Pool contractor accused of fraud now wanted in 3 different parishes
-
Leaders seek to end multiple bonds for repeat offenders, collaborating on a...