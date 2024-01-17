Third South Louisiana school closure in two weeks has many sharing their opinions

BATON ROUGE - South Louisiana schools have closed their doors for weather 3 times in the last 2 weeks, leaving some posting their opinions in various social media groups.

School system officials have a tough decision to make when it comes down to cancelling school.

In West Baton Rouge, a lot of factors were taken into consideration such as students without a warm home or food.

"It was very cold this morning. I do have students that might not have a pair of gloves or a big overcoat so that's in the back of my mind. Many times, this is the place where students get their breakfast and lunch so I have to think of that as well," WBR School Superintendent, Chandler Smith, said.

While some were satisfied, some were not.

"I do think it was just them being extra cautious, which to me is always fine. Especially when it comes to the safety of the kids," Jessica Walock, teacher in Livingston Parish, said.