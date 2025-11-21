Third fire ignites at Baton Rouge storage facility in 7 months; unclear if they're connected

BATON ROUGE - Square Space Storage on South Choctaw Drive has become a recurring scene for Baton Rouge firefighters, now responding to three separate fires in seven months.

The first fire, in April, destroyed the front building and remains unsolved.

“That one is still in an open investigation status. The cause remains undetermined,” Billy Zachary with the Baton Rouge Fire Department said.

A second fire in August resulted in the arrest of 45-year-old Derrick Toran, after investigators say security footage showed him walking away from a smoking unit. That fire caused more than $250,000 in damage.

On Wednesday, firefighters returned once again, this time to find flames and thick smoke pouring from one of the units. The fire spread to others before crews brought it under control in roughly 30 minutes. One firefighter was injured but is expected to recover. Damage from this most recent fire is estimated at $300,000.

WBRZ received tips suggesting people may be living inside some of the storage units, possibly contributing to the fires. Fire officials say they have not found evidence of that.

“We went through a process to manage the incident, our crews did a thorough search, and we didn’t find anyone living inside, so I can’t confirm that,” Zachary said.

As for whether the three fires are connected, investigators say it’s too early to tell.

“We treat them as an independent investigation, so investigators can go through their methodical process for each one,” Zachary added.

The cause of Wednesday’s fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators.