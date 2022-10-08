Thieves stole cars from collision center, crashed into each other while fleeing deputies

BATON ROUGE - Deputies are searching for two suspects after they stole two vehicles from a collision center and drove away before crashing into each other and fleeing the scene on foot.

The East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office said that early Friday morning deputies responded to the Complete Collision on Perkins Road near Bluebonnet Boulevard when an alarm had gone off. Upon the deputies' arrival, two vehicles fled from the parking lot down Bluebonnet and turned into the Albertson's parking lot near Burbank Drive before rear-ending each other near the La Carreta Mexican restaurant.

The two drivers reportedly then got out of the vehicles, which were discovered to be stolen from the collision center, and fled the scene on foot.

The EBRSO said it set up a perimeter, but the individuals were not found.

The investigation is ongoing, according to the sheriff's office.