Thieves stealing catalytic converters from parked cars in Baton Rouge

WALKER - The Walker Muffler and Brake shop has been seeing a lot of

new business these days, replacing catalytic converter stolen off cars.

"These converters are worth up to a $1,000...$1,500 apiece through a

core buyer," Mark McCann said.

McCann is the owner of Walker Muffler. He has been replacing about a dozen stolen converters each week. He says he has not replaced that many since Hurricane Katrina.

"This is the most I've seen stolen, and I've been doing this since

1993," McCann said.

Catalytic converters contain platinum and are often sold to online buyers

with no questions asked about where they are from.

McCann says it can take an experienced thief only three minutes to crawl

under a car and steal one of these parts.

He says thieves can strike at any time and anywhere a vehicle is

parked.

"They are cutting them off in parking lots, people working at their jobs, they go out to lunch. Their car is robbed," McCann said.

McCann says his shop also replaced several converters from vehicles parked in Baton Rouge when the converters were taken.